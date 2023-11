WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Vitalant is hosting a blood drive at Our Lady of the Woods Parish Center from 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Vitalant says that there is a continual shortage of blood. 1 unit of blood could be used for up to 3 people.

To schedule in advance, click here.