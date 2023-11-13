Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger is running for governor instead of seeking reelection to the House
By SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republicans are responding to Democratic Virginia congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s announcement she’ll run for governor in 2025. The National Republican Congressional Committee says Spanberger’s decision not to seek reelection to the U.S. House next year shows swing seat Democrats “are scrambling for the exits.” The group says Republicans will flip Spanberger’s seat. Spanberger said Monday she’ll focus on trying to lower prescription drug prices, grow the middle class and ease inflation. The three-term congresswoman also emphasizes the importance of protecting women’s reproductive rights. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is term-limited. Among other Republicans, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears are seen as likely contenders.