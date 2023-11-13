Southbound I-25 closed due to crash near North Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash has shut down southbound I-25 near North Academy in Colorado Springs on Monday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says southbound I-25 has been closed between Woodmen Road (149) and Briargate Parkway(151).

Our crew on scene also say they saw smoke coming from one of the vehicles on scene.

At the time of writing, it is still unknown whether there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.