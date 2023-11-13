South Korea and members of the US-led UN command warn North Korea over its nuclear threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Defense officials from South Korea, the United States and other nations have warned North Korea over its nuclear ambitions and threats. Their joint statement came after a meeting in Seoul involving U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and officials from 16 other countries under the U.S.-led United Nations Command, which fought in support of the South during the 1950-53 Korean War. The U.S. and South Korea earlier updated a bilateral security agreement with the aim of more effectively countering North Korea’s evolving threats. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry condemned the meeting in Seoul saying it reflects a “dangerous scheme to ignite a new war of aggression.”

