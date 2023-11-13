Rep. Gabe Amo, the first Black representative from Rhode Island in Congress, is sworn into office

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Gabe Amo has been sworn into office. He is the first Black representative from Rhode Island in Congress. Amo, a Democrat, won a special election in November. He replaces Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down this summer to lead a nonprofit foundation. The House chamber burst into applause as House Speaker Mike Johnson swore the new lawmaker into office. The son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, Amo worked most recently as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. He previously worked in state government and in the Obama White House.

