Parents of Michigan school shooter will have separate trials, judge says

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan school shooter will have separate trials for their alleged roles in the deaths of four students. A judge signed off on the request Monday. James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley had presented a united defense for two years. But their lawyers asked for separate trials after new evidence was shared by prosecutors. A Jan. 23 trial had been set for both. Ethan Crumbley has pleaded guilty to killing four fellow students at Oxford High School in 2021. The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of making a gun accessible at home and ignoring their son’s mental health needs.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.