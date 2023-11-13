Michael Malone agrees to contract extension with reigning NBA champion Nuggets, AP source says
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have extended the contract of coach Michael Malone after he guided the franchise to its first NBA title, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the extension. No terms of the deal were released. Hired in 2015, Malone has steadily helped turn the Nuggets into a contender behind the dynamic twosome of point guard Jamal Murray and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Malone has gone 375-272 with the Nuggets.