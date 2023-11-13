Los Angeles man accused of killing wife and her parents, putting body parts in trash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his wife and her parents, then stuffing dismembered body parts into trash bags. Prosecutors say Samuel Haskell of Tarzana was charged Monday with killing Mei Li Haskell and her parents, who vanished last week. After they disappeared, authorities say Haskell tried to hire day laborers to haul away trash bags full of what he claimed were rocks and when that failed, authorities say he was caught on video dumping a bag in a trash bin in nearby Encino. Prosecutors say someone rooting through the dumpster the next day found a human torso that’s believed to be that of Haskell’s wife. Her parents’ remains haven’t been found.

