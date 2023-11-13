Jon Batiste announces first North American headlining tour, celebrating ‘World Music Radio’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar- and Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste will embark on his first North American headlining tour in 2024. It is in support of his latest album, “World Music Radio.” The “Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People” will kick off Feb. 16 in Portland, Oregon, and take Batiste across the U.S. and Canada. The tour wraps in Miramar Beach, Florida, on April 27. Batiste tells The Associated Press that he hopes fans think of the shows as less of a tour and more as a series of one-of-a-kind experiences. Monday’s tour announcement comes on the heels of his six Grammy nominations for the album.

