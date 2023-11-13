Ice Castles under construction in Cripple Creek

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo (KRDO) - With the temperatures dropping, construction is underway on the ice castles, this year located in Cripple Creek.

The ice castles will be around 20 feet tall when fully constructed. According to the ice castles, ice artists will grow icicles and fuse them to make the frozen fortress.

The ice castles will include ice slides, tunnels, caverns, and sculptures.

Organizers hope that the castles will open in late December or early January.

Click here for tickets.