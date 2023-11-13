CSPD: Florida man identified as victim of recent homicide; suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the victim of a homicide last Friday has been identified as a man from Florida.

A suspect is also in custody.

According to CSPD, officers responded to the 400 block of N. Murray Blvd. just before 3 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. Initially, officers and medical personnel were responding to an unknown medical situation involving an adult male, but after the victim was pronounced deceased, a gunshot wound was discovered.

CSPD said that during the investigation, detectives identified 27-year-old Ontony Hatcher of Colorado Springs as the suspect in the case and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He turned himself in on Nov. 11 for the charges of murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, and aggravated robbery.

On Monday, Nov. 13, the victim of the homicide was identified as 36-year-old Brandon Kmetetz of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Accoriding to the CSPD, this is the 28th homicide in the city this year. At this time last year, there were 42.

This is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.