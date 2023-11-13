Canon City PD K9 Kassio to receive donation of body armor

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City Police Department (CCPD) K9 Kassio will soon be better protected on the job.

According to the CCPD, Kassio will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States, according to the organization. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is made in the U.S., custom-fitted, and NIJ-certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 5,350 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

