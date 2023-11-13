Authorities ID a girl whose body was hidden in concrete in 1988 and arrest her mom and boyfriend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 5-year-old girl whose body was found encased in concrete and dumped in rural Georgia woods nearly 35 years ago. Authorities told reporters Monday that the slain girl’s mother and her boyfriend at the time have been indicted on murder charges. The girl known for decades only as Baby Jane Doe was found dead in December 1988 in rural Ware County. Investigators say her remains were hidden in concrete poured inside a TV cabinet. Authorities have identified the girl as Kenyatta Odom based on DNA evidence and a critical tip. Investigators say she was killed in Albany, Georgia, more than 100 miles from where her body was found.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.