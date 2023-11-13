Albuquerque Public Schools reaches settlement agreement in Bennie Hargrove shooting

By Sam Smith, Alyssa Munoz

ALBUQUERQUE (KOAT) — Albuquerque Public Schools has reached a settlement with the family of Bennie Hargrove, two years after the 13-year-old was shot and killed on the Washington Middle School campus.

Attorneys for the Hargrove family told KOAT that APS has agreed to pay $900,000 in the settlement agreement.

“Going to trial would have been a mistake for them (APS). I appreciate APS and the superintendent for resolving this case because it recognizes and acknowledges that Bennie was an important member of our community. APS is taking ownership of its own failures,” said Frank Davis, who is one of the attorneys representing the Hargrove estate.”I think that we are going to see some changes within APS.”

“We’ve already started to see those changes already start to occur,” said Shane Maier, who also represents the Hargrove family. “First, with the increased presence of police at schools looking for guns. Last year, I believe was the highest amount of guns ever found at APS schools, and they’re able to take action right away.”

The incident led to the creation of “Bennie’s Law,” which holds parents or caretakers accountable if a child is able to access an unsecured weapon and uses it in a crime. The Hargrove case could also be among the first that applies the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, which was passed in 2021.

“There’s probably kids today and into the future that are alive because another child is not able to get access to a firearm,” Maier said.

“As long as we can carry forward his memory in a meaningful way, if it helps make other children safer, then he didn’t die in vain,” Davis said.

A representative for Albuquerque Public Schools told KOAT that APS could not comment on litigation matters.

