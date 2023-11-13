2 accused of running high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia are due in court

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man and woman accused of operating a commercial sex ring with wealthy and prominent clients in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., suburbs are set to appear in court. Junmyhung Lee and Han Lee are scheduled to appear Monday in federal court in Worcester, Massachusetts, for a detention hearing. A judge will weigh whether they should remain behind bars while they await trial. They were arrested last week when investigators busted the network of brothels in Massachusetts and northern Virginia. Attorneys for Junmyhung Lee and Han Lee declined last week to comment. None of the clients have been charged, and authorities have not publicly named any of them. But prosecutors have said their investigation is ongoing.

