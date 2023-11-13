A 10-year-old was killed and 4 others wounded at a Texas flea market shooting. Police are looking for a 19-year-old suspect

By Melissa Alonso, Elizabeth Wolfe and Christina Maxouris, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities in southeastern Texas are looking for a 19-year-old suspect after a shooting at a flea market left four people injured and a 10-year-old boy dead.

Officers in Pearland – about 15 miles south of Houston – responded to Cole’s Flea Market just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday after calls about a shooting, the Pearland Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Five shooting victims, including a 14-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, an 18-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man, were found at the scene and taken to local hospitals.

The 10-year-old boy, who was also found wounded at the scene, was also taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities did not provide any details about the conditions of those wounded.

An arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old David Negrete, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Pearland police. Authorities said he should be considered “armed and dangerous.” The agency shared photos of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Authorities believe two people were involved in an altercation at the flea market before shots were fired, Pearland police said. At least two handguns are believed to have been fired, the department added.

The child who was killed, as well as the 14-year-old girl and the 37-year-old man who were wounded, were all “innocent bystanders in the shooting,” police said. Authorities say they are working to determine whether the other two teens injured were involved.

A $15,000 reward has been issued for information leading to Negrete’s arrest.

In a statement Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state was mourning “the loss of a precious child following the devastating tragedy in Pearland yesterday, and our hearts are with the four other victims in the hospital as they recover from their injuries.”

“The State of Texas is deploying our full support to local law enforcement to ensure the perpetrators of this crime are caught and brought to justice,” the governor said.

On Sunday, Pearland Police Department spokesperson Chad Rogers said detectives were working to interview witnesses.

Police are also working to determine how many rounds were fired.

The shooting serves as another example of the enduring trauma of gun violence in the US, where everyday activities such as attending class, going to the bank or leisurely shopping are interrupted by gun violence. So far this year, there have been more than 600 mass shootings across the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The GVA, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four people are shot, not including the shooter.

The sprawling flea market spans more than 40 acres and opens its doors every weekend to anywhere from 12,000 to 15,000 visitors, according to its website.

Rogers noted that “typically, on the weekend, [the flea market is] a very, very populated place.”

CNN’s Joe Sutton contributed to this report.

