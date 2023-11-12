Karel Schwarzenberg, former Czech foreign minister and nobleman, dies at 85

PRAGUE (AP) — Karel Schwarzenberg, a former Czech foreign minister and a member of a European noble family has died. His long-term political ally and the Foreign Ministry confirmed his death on Sunday. He was 85. Schwarzenberg had been hospitalized in Prague since August with heart and kidney problems and was flown several days ago to a clinic in Vienna, the Austrian capital, where he had lived for years. Schwarzenberg served as foreign minister in 2007-2009 and again in 2010-2013. In 2013, he lost a presidential runoff vote to populist Milos Zeman.

