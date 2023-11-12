GOP election losses in Virginia are likely to quiet the presidential speculation about Gov. Youngkin

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia had made clear his Election Day expectations. He was pushing for a Republican majority in the Virginia House and Senate to come out of last week’s closely watched legislative elections. Instead, Democrats ended up taking both chambers. That means Youngkin will spend the final two years as governor with divided government. He’ll be limited in his ability to enact his own agenda and forced to negotiate with the new Democratic legislative majority. The outcome is also expected to quiet the persistent speculation about Youngkin making a last-minute entry into the 2024 presidential race.

