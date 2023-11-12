Brayden Schager accounts for 3 TDs, Hawaii hands Air Force first MWC loss, 27-13

HONOLULU (AP) — Brayden Schager threw two touchdown passes to Pofele Ashlock and ran for another TD to help Hawaii beat Air Force 27-13 and hand the Falcons their first Mountain West Conference loss of the season. Hawaii took 7-plus minutes off the clock with a 12-play, 75-yard opening drive that culminated when Schager hit Ashlock for a 5-yard touchdown and the Rainbow Warriors led the rest of the way. The Falcons fell into a tie with UNLV atop the conference standings. Air Force plays host to the Runnin’ Rebels next week. The Falcons converted three third downs and two fourth downs on a 20-play drive in the first half that took 11 minutes, 49 seconds off the clock that resulted in a 25-yard field goal by Matthew Dapore.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.