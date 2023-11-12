Are you worried about a potential shutdown of the federal government? Tell us about it

By Tami Luhby, CNN

(CNN) — Time is running out for Congress to pass a federal spending bill for fiscal year 2024. If lawmakers don’t act by the end of Friday, November 17, many federal government operations will grind to a halt. However, essential services and certain payments, including Social Security benefits, would continue.

A shutdown could disrupt the lives of many Americans, particularly federal employees, who would not be paid.

Do you have concerns about the federal government shutting down? Share your story in the form below. You could be included in an upcoming CNN story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.