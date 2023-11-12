80 people freed from Australian migrant centers since High Court outlawed indefinite detention

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s immigration minister says 80 people including convicted criminals who are considered dangerous have been released from Australian migrant detention centers since the High Court ruled last week that their indefinite detention wis unconstitutional. A member of Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority won freedom Wednesday when the court outlawed his indefinite detention. Australia could not find any country willing to resettle the man because he has been convicted of raping a 10-year-old boy, and officials consider him a danger to the Australian community. The court overturned a 2004 High Court precedent in the case of a Palestinian that found stateless people could be held indefinitely in detention.

