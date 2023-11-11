Without Jim Harbaugh, No. 2 Michigan grinds past No. 9 Penn State with 32 straight runs in 24-15 win

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — With coach Jim Harbaugh banned by the Big Ten Conference, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and No. 2 Michigan played unfazed by a scandal that has hounded the program for weeks and beat No. 9 Penn State 24-15. Corum ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns, McCarthy made a few key plays with his arms and legs and the Wolverines improved to 3-0 since it was revealed the program was under NCAA investigation for a sign-stealing scheme. In a game Harbaugh no doubt loved from afar, the 10-0 Wolverines ran the ball on 32 straight plays that counted, starting with the final two of the first half. The struggles in big games continued for coach James Franklin and Penn State.

