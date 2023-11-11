Somber bugles and bells mark Armistice Day around the globe as wars drown out peace messages
By RAF CASERT and MARTA FIORIN
Associated Press
YPRES, Belgium (AP) — People around the globe are remembering the slaughter and losses from four years of fighting during World War I just over a century ago that was supposed to amount to “the war to end all wars.” Yet the rumble of tanks and the screeching of incoming fire from Ukraine to Gaza has pierced the solemnity of the occasion and the notion that humankind could circumvent violence to settle its worst differences. Still, ceremonies have continued from Australia to western Europe’s battlefields to remember and pay respect to those who died for their country.