Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center presents nine quilts of valor to local veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As part of its veterans month celebration, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center hosted a special presentation to award nine quilts of valor to local veterans.

The event started with an awards ceremony given to veterans nominated by friends or family members. The Mt. Carmel chapter awarded 32 quilts in four ceremonies this month, including the nine at Mt. Carmel on veterans day. The ceremony recognizes the veterans’ service and then wraps them in a “quilt hug.”

"We get up everyday to make sure the community is strong, that the hundred thousand living in or around Teller County have opportunities to live a good life, with a good job and if they have challenges to fight through them," Executive Director of Mt. Carmel Veteran's Service Center, Robert McLaughlin said.

Anyone can nominate someone for a quilt of valor by visiting qovf.org. Donations are also accepted for the materials to make the quilts at the website.