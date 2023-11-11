Missing senior: 83-year-old Maria Jusu Nevarez-Demarquez out of Fort Collins, CO

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is issuing a missing senior alert for an 83-year-old woman out of Fort Collins.

Maria Jusu Nevarez-Demarquez was last seen November 10th walking from her apartment near West Plum Street and South Taft Hill Road around 4p.m.

She is a hispanic woman with gray/brown hair, brown eyes, around 5'2", and 135 pounds. She may be wearing a black sweater, jeans, and purple or blue shoes.

A family member says she is cognitively impaired and may think she is another country, visiting deceased relatives.

Anyone who has seen Maria, or know where she might be, is asked to call the Fort Collins Police Department.