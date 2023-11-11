Mexico’s ruling party names gubernatorial candidates, but questions remain about unity
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s ruling party has named its candidates for eight governorships and the mayorship of Mexico City. But after ruling out the most popular candidate for the capital, questions remain about whether the party can avoid desertions. The Morena party, founded by charismatic President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is made up of disparate elements united only by López Obrador’s outsized personality, but he cannot be reelected and leaves office in ten months. A top contender for the presidential nomination, former foreign relations secretary Marcelo Ebrard, is expected to announce his next move Monday.