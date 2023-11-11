Megan Rapinoe hobbles off the pitch after injury early in the final match of her career

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Megan Rapinoe of the OL Reign suffered a non-contact injury to her right leg early in the NWSL championship match and needed assistance as she hobbled off the field in the last match of her storied career. Rapinoe went down several feet away from midfielder Maitane Lopez of Gotham FC, who had the ball outside the penalty area. After staying on the ground for a few minutes, Rapinoe needed help from two trainers for the long walk along one end line and then down the sideline back to the Reign’s bench at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium.

