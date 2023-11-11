Massive apartment fire burns for hours in northeast Atlanta, firefighters say

By Hope Dean

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A massive apartment fire has been burning for at least ten hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood, leaving residents standing outside in the rain and cold Saturday morning.

The fire started on the roof of the Reserve at LaVista Walk, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. The building was evacuated near 11:30 p.m. Friday night. The American Red Cross said between 28 to 35 people have been displaced, with major damage to the apartment complex’s upper floors.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries or deaths have been reported. Firefighters said they rescued multiple pets and reunited them with their owners.

The city said the intersection of Lavista Road NE and Cheshire Bridge Road NE is closed until further notice.

In a statement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said city officials working to help those displaced. The Red Cross is also housing about 20 families at the Central Park Recreation Center, he added.

“My thoughts remain with the families and the City will continue to find additional ways to support their road to recovery,” he said.

Resident Sal Hameed said the apartment complex’s fire alarms constantly go off for what seems like no reason. He almost didn’t take them seriously, he told Atlanta News First.

“But then when we saw 10 fire trucks pull up, we knew something was wrong,” he said.

A Red Cross worker believes the building may be condemned, she told Atlanta News First.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more.

