AP Colorado

Justin Marshall runs for 119 yards and a TD, and Colorado State holds off San Diego State 22-19

By
Published 8:47 PM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Justin Marshall had 119 yards rushing and a touchdown and Colorado State held off San Diego State for a 22-19 victory. Marshall’s 5-yard touchdown run with 7:31 remaining in the third quarter stretched Colorado State’s lead to 22-3 before San Diego State scored the last 16 points. The Aztecs’ Jalen Mayden ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 11:37 left.  Jaylon Armstead then scored from a yard out to cap a 14-play drive with 2:04 remaining.

AP Colorado

Associated Press

