Flores, Starling help lead Northern Arizona to 28-7 victory over Northern Colorado

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Angel H. Flores threw for 167 yards, Devon Starling scored twice, and Northern Arizona defeated Northern Colorado 28-7. Flores completed 18 of 22 passes, including a 22-yard TD pass to Coleman Owen. Wide receiver Xander Werner also threw a touchdown pass for NAU — a 30-yarder to Starling early in the first quarter. Blake Haggerty scored on a 4-yard pass from Shea Kuykendall that got the Bears within 14-7 in the second quarter before Starling scored on a 6-yard run for a 21-7 NAU lead at halftime. Flores capped the scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.