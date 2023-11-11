A missile strike targets Kyiv as Russian train carriages derail due to ‘unauthorized interference’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Russian forces targeted Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, as part of an overnight bombardment felt across the country. A ballistic missile was shot down as it approached the Ukrainian capital, the first attempted missile on Kyiv in almost two months, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko on Saturday. Meanwhile, train carriages carrying cargo in Russia’s Ryazan region were derailed Saturday morning due to “unauthorized interference”, Moscow rail operator MZHD said. Several Russian media outlets also reported that an explosion was heard in the vicinity, although this could not be independently verified by the Associated Press.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.