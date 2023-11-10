Tensions running high at East Coast campuses over protests around Israel-Hamas war

BOSTON (AP) — One New England university banned a pro-Palestinian student group. Another suspended some students involved in protests around the Israel-Hamas war. A third saw a protest where scores of students were arrested. The responses are a sign that universities are struggling to deal with protests that have gotten heated and turned once-quiet spaces on campus into places some students say they don’t feel safe. The latest war began with an attack on Oct. 7 by Hamas militants who targeted towns, farming communities and a music festival near the Gaza border, killing at least 1,200 people. Israel has responded with weeks of attacks in Gaza, killing more than 11,000, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

