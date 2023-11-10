Subway rider stabbed with screwdriver at Columbus Circle station in Manhattan

By ZINNIA MALDONADO

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — A subway rider was stabbed with a screwdriver Thursday night in Manhattan.

The stabbing happened around 10 p.m. on a southbound 1 train at the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station.

Police said the 61-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the lip and the head.

He was seen with a bandage around his head before being taken to Mount Sinai West, where he is expected to be OK.

Now, the search continues for his attacker, who police said fled the scene wearing a surgical mask.

“Certainly alarming. You want to feel like you’re safe as you’re traveling,” Washington Heights resident Ben Venette said.

The stabbing left those who frequent the station wondering what more can be done to keep riders safe.

“The subways definitely need to be patrolled way more often… As someone who works at night and I’m constant observing what’s happening, there’s always potential for something like that to happen,” said Bronx resident Robert Caravallo.

“I think we have enough police presence around, but you know mental health is a real thing, and whatever department covers that needs to take care of that,” Uptown resident Joan Earett said.

Transit crime increased 5.7% this October compared to the same time last year, but saw an overall decrease of 3.9% year-to-date, according to the NYPD.

“This incident was senseless and unacceptable and we are grateful nobody was seriously injured,” New York City Transit Senior Vice President of Subways Demetrius Crichlow said in a statement to CBS New York. “The NYPD has full cooperation from our transit security camera team and when the perpetrator is arrested, he should face aggressive prosecution delivering justice with consequences.”

Anyone with information about this latest attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.