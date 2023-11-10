Puerto Rico dentist fatally shot a patient who alleged attacked him at the office, police say

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico say a surgical dentist shot and killed a patient who entered his office and allegedly assaulted the dentist and his secretary. A police statement says the 41-year-old victim was reported as being upset about recent dental work he had done. The incident occurred Friday in the north coastal town of Manati, which is west of the capital of Puerto Rico. No further details are immediately available. Police say the case is under investigation and no charges have been filed.

