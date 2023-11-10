Projects featuring Lady Bird Johnson’s voice offer new looks at the late first lady

DALLAS (AP) — Lady Bird Johnson’s own voice is helping offer new looks at the former first lady in several recent projects. Johnson began recording an audio diary in the tumultuous days after her husband, Lyndon B. Johnson, became president following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. She also recorded interviews and narrated home movies. Recent projects include a documentary titled “The Lady Bird Diaries” that premieres Monday on Hulu, a University of Texas podcast and an exhibit in Austin, Texas, at the presidential library for her husband. She died in 2007.

