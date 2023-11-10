Philadelphia man claims emotional support dog stolen from apartment

By NIKKI DEMENTRI

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A Philadelphia couple’s emotional support dog, they claim, was stolen out of their apartment this week while they were away. Now, they’re pleading for the dog’s safe return.

Matt Molloy is glued to the phone, hoping for a comment, text message or call that will bring his beloved dog home.

“I’ve been contacting everyone I know,” Molloy said, “posting on all the Facebook pages and local animal pages.”

This is Lia, Molloy’s emotional support animal. The Frenchie will turn 2 on New Year’s Day.

“That’s my love,” Molloy said. “Like I don’t know what to do.”

Molloy said the dog was stolen out of his apartment on Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

“I know it was someone who I know personally because they only went into my apartment,” Molloy said.

Molloy said he discovered his dog was missing after he came home from dinner Wednesday night. That’s when he came back to his apartment and found his front door wide open and broken.

“So, we ran upstairs and then my door was also open,” Molloy said, “so I ran around looking for Lia and she wasn’t there. So, I just immediately call 911.”

A loose screw and broken pieces of wood still lay on Molloy’s front porch.

It’s unclear who and why little Lia was taken as well as two firearms and cash out of the apartment.

“I just want them to drop her off or give her to a shelter,” Briana McCloskey, Molloy’s girlfriend, said, “so we can find her or turn her in to the cops or something.”

McCloskey said no questions asked, they just want the dog back safe.

A reward of at least $1,000 is being offered by the family for the dog’s safe return.

“I’m like in shock that she’s not here yeah, I mean, I just want her home,” McCloskey said. “I don’t, I don’t really know. I feel like I didn’t process it. Like I’m ready to just wake up from whatever’s going on.”

Philadelphia police confirmed they are investigating the burglary.

The message to whoever may have done this — or knows something about this — is simple.

“I just want the dog back,” Malloy said. “I don’t even care about anything but Lia.”

Until then?

“Just pray,” Molloy said.

Prayers Molloy hope are answered soon.

