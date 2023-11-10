Nonprofits making progress in tackling homelessness among veterans, but challenges remain

ATLANTA (AP) — Government agencies and nonprofits around the country have long been working to reduce the numbers of homeless veterans. And they’ve had notable success. According to a government count, the numbers of homeless veterans have gone down 55% over the past 13 years. But there are still more than 33,000 homeless veterans in the U.S. Kathryn Monet is the CEO of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. Monet says that just as people are moving out of homelessness, others are becoming unhoused every day. In order to fix the issue, Monet says there needs to be both an adequate supply of affordable housing and strong partnerships between local organizations and officials to help at-risk populations.

