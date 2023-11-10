Nominados a los premios Grammy 2024: mira la lista completa

Sol Amaya

(CNN) — Las nominaciones a los premios Grammy 2024 se revelaron este viernes por la mañana.

SZA, cantante y compositora de “Kill Bill”, lidera el total de nominaciones con nueve nominaciones. Otros nominados principales incluyen a Phoebe Bridgers, la estrella de R&B Victoria Monét, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish y Olivia Rodrigo.

Taylor Swift hizo historia al convertirse en la primera persona con siete nominaciones en la prestigiosa categoría de canción del año con su éxito “Anti-Hero”. También empató con Barbra Streisand en la mayor cantidad de nominaciones de todos los tiempos para una artista femenina con su álbum del año con “Midnights”. Swift obtuvo seis nominaciones en total.

SZA lidera entre los nominados al Grammy este año. (Kyle Gustafson/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

Los premios Grammy se llevarán a cabo el 4 de febrero en Los Ángeles.

Esta es la lista de nominados en las principales categorías:

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO Boygenius – “The Record” Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure” Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio” Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation” Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts” SZA – “SOS” Taylor Swift – “Midnights”

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough” Jon Batiste – “Worship” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” SZA – “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

LA CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night” Jon Batiste – “Butterfly” Lana Del Rey – “A&W” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” SZA – “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Coco Jones Gracie Abrams Fred Again.. Ice Spice Jelly Roll Noah Kahan Victoria Monét The War and Treaty

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP SOLISTA

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE DÚO/GRUPO POP

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone” Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles” SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine” Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – “Karma”

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO- NO CLÁSICO Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss” Killer Mike – “Michael” Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains” Nas – “King’s Disease III” Travis Scott – “Utopia”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies” Black Thought – “Love Letter” Coi Leray – “Players” Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex” Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers”

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne” Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country” Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain” Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY SOLISTA Brandy Clark – “Buried” Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind” Luke Combs – “Fast Car” Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are” Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher” Metallica – “72 Seasons” Paramore – “This Is Why” Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes” Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song” Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough” Foo Fighters – “Rescued” Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

Babyface – “Girls Night Out” Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You” Emily King – “Special Occasion” Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP” Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II” MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot” Coco Jones – “ICU” Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love” SZA – “Kill Bill” Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA Arctic Monkeys – “The Car” Boygenius – “The Record” Gorillaz – “Cracker Island” Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

