Nashville Wendy’s employee charged after rape of a teen coworker, police say

By Daniel Smithson and Danica Sauter

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Nashville Wendy’s employee was arrested Thursday after police say she raped a teenage coworker.

Maria Samano Orozco, 26, was charged with statutory rape. Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to the Wendy’s at 2600 Murfreesboro Pike on an unrelated incident when a 16-year-old employee at the restaurant claimed an older employee performed oral sex on him in the bathroom, according to the report.

Police said Samano Orozco admitted to the sexual act. She taken into custody and released a few hours later.

