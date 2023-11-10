Mexico City imposes another round of water restrictions in the face of drought ‘crisis’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials have imposed severe, months-long cuts to Mexico City’s water supply just a month after initial restrictions were ordered as drought dries the capital’s reservoirs. Authorities announced the moves at a news conference Friday, but did not report the cuts on social media until just four hours before they took effect. Abnormally low rain has dried a network of three main reservoirs serving over 20 million residents in the Valley of Mexico. Officials began restricting water from that system by roughly 8% on Oct. 17. Friday’s cuts are much more drastic, representing a further 25% of the system’s total flow. Twelve boroughs, mostly in the west of the city, can expect lower water pressure until the restrictions lift.

