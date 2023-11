COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is lowering animal adoption fees this weekend.

HSPPR says that adoptions have been slow in Pueblo and Colorado Springs and kennel space is at critical capacity.

Nov. 10-12. Cats and kittens are $15, and dogs and puppies are $25.

