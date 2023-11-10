Skip to Content
News

One body was found at Shots Fired call on N. Murray and E. Platte Area

KRDO
By
Published 5:27 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed at least one body has been found from a shots-fired call they received near the southwest section of N. Murray and E. Platte area at 2:44 A.M. on November 10.

At this time no other victims have been reported and it is unclear if there are any suspects or arrests. The CSPD homicide unit is now investigating this incident.

This is a developing story that KRDO 13 will be updating when more information is released.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content