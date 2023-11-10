One body was found at Shots Fired call on N. Murray and E. Platte Area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed at least one body has been found from a shots-fired call they received near the southwest section of N. Murray and E. Platte area at 2:44 A.M. on November 10.

At this time no other victims have been reported and it is unclear if there are any suspects or arrests. The CSPD homicide unit is now investigating this incident.

This is a developing story that KRDO 13 will be updating when more information is released.