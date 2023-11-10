False reports of other dismembered bodies discovered, ‘possible serial killer’ shut down by police

By Emily Sanderson

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Police are shutting down false social media reports that another dismembered body was found in the Cincinnati area.

Cincinnati police released a statement, saying they received several calls asking if they located another body similar to the dismembered body of a woman found in North Fairmount on Sunday.

“This is completely false, there is only one dismembered body found, which was located on Sunday November 5,” Cincinnati police said in a statement Thursday.

Clermont County Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton said he was shown a screenshot of a Facebook post reporting another body was located in Amelia and that there’s a “serial killer on the loose” but shut the rumor down, saying it’s 100% false.

The Pierce Township police chief also confirmed that the post is false, saying it was a hoax that took off on social media.

The coroner’s office is working to identify the dismembered body found in North Fairmount.

The body was found in the woods off Baltimore Avenue, about 100 yards from Beekman Avenue.

The coroner’s office said they haven’t been able to identify the body because there weren’t fingerprints or teeth to even analyze.

The Hamilton County coroner said she believes the body had been there since about Friday or Saturday.

Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco identified the woman as a Black female in her 20s or early 30s. She said the woman was petite, around 5 feet tall and 120 to 125 pounds. Sammarco said after their analysis of the body, they believe the woman could have been a mother.

The woman’s body did not have any identifying marks or tattoos, so they are reaching out to the public for help identifying the body.

One resident who lives nearby said the unsettling details can make people forget about the tragedy for the victim.

“Hopefully, they can figure out who that lady was, and her family can get some closure, better understanding of what happened,” the resident told WLWT.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

