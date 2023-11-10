$242 million upgrade planned at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A $242 million overhaul will modernize the main terminal concourses and gate areas at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the project announced Thursday by the Metropolitan Airports Commission an Delta Airlines, the airport’s dominant carrier, is expected to be complete by late 2025. The plan calls for a unified design for the concourses and about 75 Delta gates, with new flooring, wall finishes and brighter LED lighting. Technology upgrades will improve flight and gate information screens. More power outlets will be added at gate seating. Most of the work will occur at night and officials say little disruption is expected for flight activity.

