2024 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the 2024 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns.

Republican Candidates

Donald Trump – 45th president of the United States

Primary Campaign Committee – Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc.

Website – https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

November 15, 2022 – Trump announces that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, aiming to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.

Nikki Haley – Former governor of South Carolina and former US ambassador to the United Nations

Primary Campaign Committee – Nikki Haley for President Inc.

Website – https://nikkihaley.com/

February 14, 2023 – Haley announces in a video that she will run for president in 2024.

Vivek Ramaswamy – Entrepreneur and author

Primary Campaign Committee – Vivek 2024

Website – https://www.vivek2024.com/

February 21, 2023 – Ramaswamy announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Perry Johnson – Businessman

Primary Campaign Committee – Perry Johnson for President

Website – https://www.perryjohnson.com/

March 2, 2023 – Johnson announes his candidacy to a group of supporters.

Asa Hutchinson – Former governor of Arkansas

Primary Campaign Committee – America Strong and Free

Website – https://www.asfpac.com/

April 2, 2023 – Hutchinson announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during an interview on ABC News.

Larry Elder – Conservative talk radio host

Primary Campaign Committee – Elder for President 24

Website – https://www.larryelder.com/

April 20, 2023 – Elder tells Tucker Carlson on Fox News that he is running for president in 2024.

Tim Scott – Senator from South Carolina

Primary Campaign Committee – Tim Scott for America

Website – https://votetimscott.com/

May 22, 2023 – Scott announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in an address at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University.

Ron DeSantis – Governor of Florida

Primary Campaign Committee – Ron DeSantis for President

Website – https://rondesantis.com

May 24, 2023 – DeSantis announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in an event on Twitter’s audio platform with Elon Musk.

Chris Christie – Former governor of New Jersey

Primary Campaign Committee – Chris Christie for President, Inc.

Website – https://chrischristie.com/

June 6, 2023 – Christie announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at a New Hampshire town hall event.

Mike Pence – Former US Vice President

Primary Campaign Committee – Mike Pence for President

Website – https://mikepence2024.com/

June 6, 2023 – Pence announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in a launch video.

October 28, 2023 – Pence suspends his campaign for president.

Doug Burgum – Governor of North Dakota

Primary Campaign Committee – Doug Burgum for America

Website – https://www.dougburgum.com/

June 7, 2023 – During a speech in North Dakota, Burgum announces he will seek the Republican nomination for president.

Francis Suarez – Mayor of Miami, Florida

Primary Campaign Committee – Suarez for President, Inc.

Website – https://www.itstimewegetstarted.com/

June 15, 2023 – Suarez announces that he’s running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in a campaign video.

August 29, 2023 – Announces that he is ending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Will Hurd – Former Texas congressman

Primary Campaign Committee – Hurd for America

Website – https://www.willbhurd.com/

June 22, 2023 – Hurd announces his candidacy on “CBS Mornings.”

October 9, 2023 – Announces that he is ending his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Democratic Candidates

Marianne Williamson – Author and activist

Primary Campaign Committee – Marianne Williamson for President

Website – https://www.marianne2024.com

March 4, 2023 – Williamson formally announces that she’s running for president in 2024, her second bid for the White House following an unsuccessful campaign in 2020.

Joe Biden – 46th President of the United States

Primary Campaign Committee – Biden for President

Website – https://joebiden.com/

April 25, 2023 – Biden announces his 2024 reelection campaign.

Dean Phillips – Member of Congress from Minnesota

Primary Campaign Committee – Dean 24, Inc.

Website – https://www.dean24.com/

October 27, 2023 – Formally launches his presidential campaign.

Independent and Third Party Candidates

Robert F. Kennedy Jr – Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist

Primary Campaign Committee – Team Kennedy

Website – https://www.kennedy24.com/

April 19, 2023 – Kennedy launches his bid for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.

October 9, 2023 – Announces his independent candidacy for president, officially ending his effort to win the Democratic primary in favor of a general election bid.

Cornel West – Scholar

Primary Campaign Committee – Cornel West for President

Website – https://www.cornelwest2024.com/

June 5, 2023 – Announces he will run for president as a candidate for the People’s Party.

October 5, 2023 – Announces he will run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election, abandoning his campaign for the Green Party’s nomination.

Jill Stein – Physician

Primary Campaign Committee – Jill Stein for President 2024

Website – https://www.jillstein2024.com/

November 9, 2023 – Announces she plans to seek the Green Party’s nomination for the White House in 2024.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.