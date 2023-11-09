Skip to Content
WATCH LIVE: Governor Polis announces special session to address property taxes

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Polis is expected to make an announcement this morning at 10:15, according to his office.

In a tweet on X, Gov. Polis said that he is calling a special session of the 74th General Assembly to address property taxes.

