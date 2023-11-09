WATCH LIVE: Governor Polis announces special session to address property taxes

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Governor Polis is expected to make an announcement this morning at 10:15, according to his office.

In a tweet on X, Gov. Polis said that he is calling a special session of the 74th General Assembly to address property taxes.

I will provide an update on Colorado's response at 10:15 a.m. MST this morning. The livestream will broadcast from my official Facebook page @Governor Jared Polis pic.twitter.com/OBHlwFC1ZI — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 9, 2023

That announcement can be watched above.