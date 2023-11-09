Two Florida deputies seriously injured after they were intentionally struck by a car, sheriff says

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man intentionally drove into two sheriff’s deputies, badly injuring them before a third deputy arrested him. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says the deputies were answering a call Thursday from a woman who said her adult son was acting irrationally and she was afraid of him. He says the 28-year-old man was sitting in a running car outside his home in the Tampa suburb of Brandon and took off when the deputies tried to speak to him. Chronister says the driver returned a short time later, sped up and rammed the deputies, pinning them against a patrol vehicle and badly injuring their legs. A third deputy then used a stun gun and arrested the man.

