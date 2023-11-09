Trump ally Steve Bannon appeals conviction in Jan. 6 committee contempt case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon has appealed his criminal conviction for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Bannon’s attorney argued he didn’t ignore the subpoena, but was trying to avoid running afoul of executive privilege objections Trump had raised. But prosecutors said Bannon was no longer working at the White House during the runup to Jan. 6 and refused to work with the committee on questions he could potentially answer. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit took the case under consideration.

