The Census Bureau sees an older, more diverse America in 2100 in three immigration scenarios

The Census Bureau is predicting an older and more diverse America in the coming decades, along with other projections through the year 2100. Population projections released by the U.S. Census Bureau this week offer a distant glimpse of what the nation will look like at the turn of the next century. Senior citizens significantly will outnumber children by 2029. By the 2060s, Around 1 in 4 U.S. residents will be Hispanic. Population changes from births and deaths, but also immigration. Because immigration is the most difficult variable to predict the Census Bureau offers three different projections. They’re based on high, medium and low immigration. They show population will decline without substantial immigration.

