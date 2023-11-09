Rome scrubs antisemitic graffiti from Jewish Quarter on 85th anniversary of the Nazi Kristallnacht

MILAN (AP) — Rome is removing antisemitic graffiti that was scrawled on buildings in the city’s old Jewish Quarter on the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht — or the “Night of Broken Glass” — in which the Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria in 1938. The city said on Thursday that the graffiti, which included a star of David, the equal sign and a Nazi swastika, was being removed. Alessandro Luzon, Rome’s liaison with the Jewish Community, said such vandalism causes dismay and “enormous concern.” Antisemitic incidents have been on the rise in Europe in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war

